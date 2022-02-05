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VN Trump on Durham, CDC: Natural Immunity Better, Deep State Desperate, Trudeau’s Fake COVID Vax 2.04
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110 views • February 05, 2022
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DONALD TRUMP ON DURHAM PROBE: ‘I HEAR THERE’S A LOT COMING’
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CDC ADMITS NATURAL IMMUNITY TRUMPS VACCINE IMMUNITY — 5 MONTHS AFTER TOUTING VACCINES AS SUPERIOR
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MEDICAL JOURNAL HINTS AT FACEBOOK LAWSUIT FOR THROTTLING INVESTIGATION OF COVID VACCINE TRIAL
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Even Corporate Media Is Publicly Shaming Ludicrous Russian Crisis Actors Claim by Biden Regime
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GOP Congressman Warns ‘Deep State’ Desperate Now, ‘Running in Sheer Panic’
https://noqreport.com/2022/02/03/gop-congressman-warns-deep-state-desperate-now-running-in-sheer-panic/
Nurse claims Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 vaccination was faked, points out red flags
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-03-nurse-claims-trudeaus-covid19-vaccination-was-faked.html
Rapidfire
Make It Stop: Scientists Find Putting Pantyhose on Your Head Creates a Better Seal, Makes Masks Safer
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/make-stop-scientists-find-putting-pantyhose-head-creates-better-seal-makes-masks-safer/
HUGE: DeSantis Working On Covid Patients Rights Legislation
https://100percentfedup.com/huge-desantis-working-on-covid-patients-rights-legislation/
MSNBC Guest Claims MAGA is Code for Wanting to ‘Lynch or Murder Black Folks’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/msnbc-guest-claims-maga-code-wanting-lynch-murder-black-folks/
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- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
• REDUCE PAIN: Body Patch for Instant Relief
https://bit.ly/EMFBodyPatch
Featured Content:
Ryan
DONALD TRUMP ON DURHAM PROBE: ‘I HEAR THERE’S A LOT COMING’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/04/donald-trump-on-durham-probe-i-hear-theres-a-lot-coming/
CDC ADMITS NATURAL IMMUNITY TRUMPS VACCINE IMMUNITY — 5 MONTHS AFTER TOUTING VACCINES AS SUPERIOR
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/04/cdc-admits-natural-immunity-trumps-vaccine-immunity-5-months-after-touting-vaccines-as-superior/
MEDICAL JOURNAL HINTS AT FACEBOOK LAWSUIT FOR THROTTLING INVESTIGATION OF COVID VACCINE TRIAL
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/04/medical-journal-hints-at-facebook-lawsuit-for-throttling-investigation-of-covid-vaccine-trial/
Justin
Even Corporate Media Is Publicly Shaming Ludicrous Russian Crisis Actors Claim by Biden Regime
https://noqreport.com/2022/02/03/even-corporate-media-is-publicly-shaming-ludicrous-russian-crisis-actors-claim-by-biden-regime/
GOP Congressman Warns ‘Deep State’ Desperate Now, ‘Running in Sheer Panic’
https://noqreport.com/2022/02/03/gop-congressman-warns-deep-state-desperate-now-running-in-sheer-panic/
Nurse claims Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 vaccination was faked, points out red flags
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-03-nurse-claims-trudeaus-covid19-vaccination-was-faked.html
Rapidfire
Make It Stop: Scientists Find Putting Pantyhose on Your Head Creates a Better Seal, Makes Masks Safer
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/make-stop-scientists-find-putting-pantyhose-head-creates-better-seal-makes-masks-safer/
HUGE: DeSantis Working On Covid Patients Rights Legislation
https://100percentfedup.com/huge-desantis-working-on-covid-patients-rights-legislation/
MSNBC Guest Claims MAGA is Code for Wanting to ‘Lynch or Murder Black Folks’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/msnbc-guest-claims-maga-code-wanting-lynch-murder-black-folks/
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
Journey To Truth Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY1DJ0VhYf4
Jan Psaki “prevent … exercise [of] their fundamental rights.” Covid Slavery, Law & History
https://rumble.com/vssldm-jan-psaki-prevent-exercise-of-their-fundamental-rights.-covid-slavery-law-a.html
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
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- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
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