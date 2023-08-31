Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3152b - Assassination Possibility? Time To Win Back The White House, A Movement Like No Other
Published 21 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3152b - August 30, 2023


Assassination Possibility? Time To Win Back The White House, A Movement Like No Other


 Trump and the patriots are throwing election interference in the face of the people. He wants them to see. He might even take it as far as an assassination attempt. Once people see the Biden admin,FBI and others are involved the people should see the truth. The movement is like no other. The people are getting it and they are rallying against the [DS]. Time to win back the White House.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

