X22 REPORT Ep 3152b - Assassination Possibility? Time To Win Back The White House, A Movement Like No Other

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3152b - August 30, 2023





Assassination Possibility? Time To Win Back The White House, A Movement Like No Other





Trump and the patriots are throwing election interference in the face of the people. He wants them to see. He might even take it as far as an assassination attempt. Once people see the Biden admin,FBI and others are involved the people should see the truth. The movement is like no other. The people are getting it and they are rallying against the [DS]. Time to win back the White House.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.









