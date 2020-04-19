A Trauma Expert's Lifeline to Release Trauma with Darren Weissman

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***Download my Top 10 Tips to Detox Like a Pro Checklist for FREE at https://myersdetox.com/detoxenergy ***
Darren Weissman comes on to provide us with some of his life changing techniques for handling fear and stress, while staying positive and present. Don't miss his amazing guided meditation!
On today’s podcast, you will learn:
1. Darren’s work with trauma victim’s around the world, including the Rwanda genocide, and the victims of the fires in Australia.
2. Tools you can use to stay in the present moment and sidestep fear.
3. Darren's Lifeline protocol to help people overcome trauma quickly.
4. How to change your perspective in an instant to reframe and feel better about your life and circumstances.
5. A guided meditation by Darren to ground us in infinite love.
Darren Weissman's Bio:
Dr. Darren Weissman is a chiropractic holistic physician, developer of The LifeLine Technique®, an international keynote speaker and teacher in the field of consciousness and emotional health, and a multi best-selling Hay House author. He has been featured in the award-winning documentary, HEAL on Netflix, and films E-Motion, Making Mankind, Beyond Belief, and The Truth.
Dr. Weissman has written for numerous publications including Natural Health, The Huffington Post, Prevention, and InStyle. Dr. Weissman was named the Thought Leader for the United Breast Cancer Foundation and United Women’s Health Alliance and voted the top Holistic Physician in the Chicago Metropolitan area. His passion is teaching people The LifeLine Technique® to intentionally change the emotional programs of the subconscious mind.
You can learn more about Darren and his life changing work at https://thelifelinecenter.com/
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