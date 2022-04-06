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SPIRITUAL PEOPLE ARE SOME OF THE MOST MANIPULATED PEOPLE ON THIS PLANET
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626 views • April 06, 2022
We have been programmed and conditioned to believe that turning our attention inwards and working on ourselves is selfish! But I am here to tell you that being 'SELFISH' is precisely what the collective needs right now.
I know inside the spiritual community, there is this urgent sense to help and serve others, but this can be a double-edged sword because when you aren't serving from a full cup, who are you truly serving? We use focusing on others as a crutch to not turn that attention on ourselves; this is how we get stuck in the paradigm. This way of thinking is one of the most significant ways that I see people being controlled and manipulated.
So how do we shift our mindset? Hit the play button to learn more.
If this sparked your curiosity and you want to dig deeper into what identities have been keeping you enslaved, then you should check out this Wealth Witch podcast episode, "Break Free from the Identities and Perceptions that are Enslaving You!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCcmJQzWAyg
Come check out The Wealth Witch Telegram channel for more free content just like this! https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/TheWealthWitchSubscription
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
I know inside the spiritual community, there is this urgent sense to help and serve others, but this can be a double-edged sword because when you aren't serving from a full cup, who are you truly serving? We use focusing on others as a crutch to not turn that attention on ourselves; this is how we get stuck in the paradigm. This way of thinking is one of the most significant ways that I see people being controlled and manipulated.
So how do we shift our mindset? Hit the play button to learn more.
If this sparked your curiosity and you want to dig deeper into what identities have been keeping you enslaved, then you should check out this Wealth Witch podcast episode, "Break Free from the Identities and Perceptions that are Enslaving You!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCcmJQzWAyg
Come check out The Wealth Witch Telegram channel for more free content just like this! https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/TheWealthWitchSubscription
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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