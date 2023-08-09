Modernized T-80BVM tank NATO vehicle destroyer heading to the front of Ukraine

The modernized Russian T-80BVM tank, a NATO vehicle destroyer is being delivered via Voskresensk in Moscow to the front lines in Ukraine. 30 of second batch of T-80BVM tanks, equipped with SOSNA-U sights and manufactured by Omsktransmash will become traps in destroying NATO vehicles. T-80BVM proved a few days ago alone destroying a convoy of 8 vehicles moving to Novodarovka in Zaporozhye region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.