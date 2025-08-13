BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sea of Galilee Turns Blood Red Fulfilling Joel 2:30. Apocalyptic Signs of the Times In The Last Days
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
111 views • 1 day ago

Biblical sea turns blood-red sparking apocalyptic fears God's plagues have returned. The biblical Sea of Galilee has mysteriously turned a vivid blood-red, leaving locals rattled and warning of a 'bad omen.'


The Fourth Angel's Message: Prophesying More Than The Sunday Law: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T


Stunned visitors watched crimson waves roll onto the shore, with some comparing the eerie transformation to the Ten Plagues God inflicted on the Egyptians in the biblical narrative of Exodus.


According to scripture, the curse saw the Nile’s waters struck by Moses’ staff at God’s command, turning them to blood in a divine act of judgment.


'Thus says the Lord: By this you shall know that I am the Lord. Behold, with the staff that is in my hand I will strike the water that is in the Nile, and it shall turn into blood,' Exodus 7:17-21 reads.


The apocalyptic spectacle set social media ablaze, with many calling it a sign of the End Times, but scientists said there is a far less supernatural explanation.


Sea of Galilee Turns Blood-Red, Stirring End-Times Speculation. Visitors to the Sea of Galilee witnessed a scene that could have been out of the Bible, but scientists have another explanation


Joel 2:30-31


30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.


31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.


#Galilee

#SeaOfGalilee

#BloodRed

#BloodMoon

#RedSea

#BibleProphecy

#Tribulation


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

bible prophecyend timesblood moonred seaend times eventsigns of the timessea of galileethe end of timesbad omensea of galilee turns redjoel 30red algaeend times prophecy 2025sea turning red in israelend time tribulations
