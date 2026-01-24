CLIP 1: Book Highlights: IBM and the Holocaust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the first clip for the Book Club/Book Highlights. The book we are reviewing is "IBM and the Holocaust". Author: Edwin Black. I believe this is a timely piece of information considering all that is transpiring with the emerging technology, that the Technocrats claim could exterminate humanity.