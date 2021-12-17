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Over One Hundred Pilot Deaths This Year After Airlines Mandate Vaccines
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220 views • December 17, 2021
1. Tyler Fisch Comedy... Just Got My Fourth Shot 🤣🤣🤣
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You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/a9029751-912c-436e-8e57-a0867cdb824b
2. Alex Jones breaks down the fascist tactics of the ADL attempting to label criticisms of George Soros as forbidden.
https://www.brighteon.com/3a331a0e-9283-433e-8a71-f1982cb7073c
3. Over One Hundred Pilot Deaths This Year After Airlines Mandate Vaccines - Last Year There Were Only Six. Flying can be risky.
https://www.brighteon.com/8b220bb7-51eb-4e7d-b2f6-103ccf7f67e5
4. Covid Vaccines Worshippers Demand Genocide for Those Who Reject the Vaccines. The vaccine obsessed crowd wants those who oppose covid vaccines to be hurt badly.
https://www.brighteon.com/94d16526-ee9d-4e44-a1b5-d82539f699a0
5. You Won't Believe What's Happening in Australia by David Icke. Fascism took over.
https://www.brighteon.com/3990733b-585d-455e-aeff-4b6b0799a475
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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