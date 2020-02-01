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10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE IRAQ WAR SteveTalks.tv
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4 views • February 01, 2020
In this exposè, former Dep. Asst. Secretary of State Dr. Steve Pieczenik discusses the Iraq war and makes his indictment of parties involved in the most self-destructive war we've ever committed.
SEE MORE AT: https://StevePieczenik.com http://SteveTalks.tv
SEE MORE AT: https://StevePieczenik.com http://SteveTalks.tv
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