If All Americans See This Interview With Brandon Straka, Trump2020 Will Be A Landslide #WalkAway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
See Full Episode: #WalkAway Campaign Founder Brandon Straka Talks About Meeting President Trump Last Night https://youtu.be/CufJv3FBnV4
Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway Campaign, is a former liberal and former Democratic Party supporter who has very publicly walked away from the political left and created a social movement encouraging others to do the same. His original YouTube video about his decision to leave the Democratic Party went viral in May of 2018, launching this explosive movement, uniting Americans across all demographics to leave the divisive left.
Brandon frequently provides commentary on Fox News as a recurring guest on Justice with Jeanine Pirro, Fox & Friends, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and many more. His hour long, in-depth interview with Mark Levin on Life, Liberty, and Levin exposed millions to Brandon Straka and the #WalkAway Campaign. Brandon also provides conservative commentary for numerous television media outlets.
President Trump publicly acknowledged Brandon’s success in organizing the first ever #WalkAway March on Washington DC, with over 5,000 attendees. Brandon’s charismatic leadership and the #WalkAway message of unity and standing up against the left’s attack on American ideals resonate with people around the globe.
Born and raised in rural Nebraska and now a resident of New York City, Brandon Straka travels the nation promoting the #WalkAway Campaign message and sharing his desire to bring a new awareness and understanding to the reality of politics in America today and his mission to unify America.
#WalkAway https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
Pete Santilli is EVERYWHERE - 100% takedown-proof! Visit our links page & hook up with us on your favorite platform: http://petelive.tv/links
🔵News Headlines: http://e-miltia.com
🔵Show archives exclusively on Brighteon:
http://petersantillitv.com/show
🔵Streaming 24/7 On DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
🚀Please support us!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli
Subscribe to us on DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺Join us on DLive - 24/7 Streaming Music & Chat - http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121
📌 JOIN ME & ALL AMERICAN DEPLORABLES ON PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/PeteSantilli
📌Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petersantillitv.com/show
💬 Spreaker LIVE Audio Stream: https://www.spreaker.com/user/thepetesantillishow
❗Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗
📍GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
♦PLEASE DONATE: http://paypal.me/petesantilli or http://thepetesantillishow.com/donate
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🔵 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002