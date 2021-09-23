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Sheep Farm Studios: 12-15s receive 91-DIVOC Spearing in UK schools [23.09.2021]
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80 views • September 23, 2021
- 'Their first dose will be the placebo so Chris Shitty can say, ‘Look, I told you it was safe.’'
- 'The patient may experience Myocarditis and Sterility, however any such effects will not be due to the inoculation'
- 'So sad to think these young people may never have a family of their own'
- He acted so brave when getting jabed. Ask him how he feels in three months time!
442 views Sep 23, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
8.17K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4aRuHxJ7Q88
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
- 'The patient may experience Myocarditis and Sterility, however any such effects will not be due to the inoculation'
- 'So sad to think these young people may never have a family of their own'
- He acted so brave when getting jabed. Ask him how he feels in three months time!
442 views Sep 23, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
8.17K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4aRuHxJ7Q88
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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