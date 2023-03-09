03-09-2023 Fear & Accountability: Fear Part 1

•Deuteronomy 4:10 “The day when you stood before יהוה your Elohim in Ḥorěḇ, יהוה said to me, ‘Assemble the people to Me and I make them hear My Words, so that they learn to fear Me all the days they live on the earth and teach them to their children.’

•Deuteronomy 14:23 “And you shall eat before יהוה your Elohim, in the place where He chooses to make His Name dwell, the tithe of your grain and your new wine and your oil, and of the firstlings of your herds and your sheep, so that you learn to fear יהוה your Elohim always.