Iran fires missiles and drones at Israel following its start of escalation

Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones at Israel on June 7, 2026, as IRGC and the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed in retaliation for Israeli first attack on Iran since the ceasefire, including its attack on Lebanon earlier of the day. This prompted Iran to launch wave after wave directly at Israel following a pre-dawn Israeli aerial bombardment of petrochemical company Karun in Mahshahr, Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran, while Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan were also attacked. IRGC shared a video of a "retaliatory attack on a similar facility" in response, in which a powerful hail of Iranian missiles engulfed Israeli airspace, causing mass panic and the activation of air defense sirens in Tel Aviv, including north and south of Israel. This massive exchange of fire followed separate missile attacks from Yemen earlier, which were reportedly intercepted. Israeli Channel 12 reported, "During the night, Iran had fired 22 to 24 missiles at Israel. Powerful explosions were heard inside Tel Aviv along with the trails of Iranian ballistic missiles." Meanwhile, Iranian drones were launched under the slogan "We will not abandon Lebanon." Iran used its recently introduced unmanned drones during its nighttime attacks on Israel, reported Seyed Mohammad Taheri of the Military Analysis Department of the Tasnim news agency stated that these attacks were the first known use of the new unidentified jet-powered drones.

Visual documentation shows that Israel was hit hard, and reports indicate that an Iranian missile directly hit a major Israeli missile production facility, triggering a massive explosion and causing widespread damage at the site. Iranian missiles hit the occupied city of Haifa, where a video showed the power of Iranian missile technology on display, with two Israeli air defense interceptors failing to stop an incoming missile, highlighting the growing challenge posed by advanced missile systems. Israel according to Iran, has opened a dangerous game with attacks on civilian targets and the oil industry, and IRGC said it had struck petrochemical installations in Haifa in retaliation. Ultra-Orthodox Jews were seen running for their lives as Iran posted a live attack mocking Netanyahu's claim that 'all missiles have been intercepted'.

Additionally, reports indicate that a new wave of Iranian launches targeted the Itamar region, and have also hit near Jerusalem and near the northern Dead Sea. Iran immediately retaliated, and loud explosions were heard in those areas. IRGC said Iran targeted the Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases in response to Israeli missile aggression against several radar sites. Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and cities across the Galilee Panhandle region after the missile launches were detected. The area in northern Israel experienced heavy explosions and significant fires. At the same time, IRGC warned of further escalation: "By attacking non-military targets and the energy industry, Israel has started a dangerous game. If Israel expands its attacks to southern Lebanon or responds to the Iranian missile attacks with retaliation, Israel will face an even more devastating blow," said Spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters.

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