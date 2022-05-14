EXCLUSIVE: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide

For the first time ever to come out of our country, Australian scientists have made contact with Zeee Media to provide evidence of their findings of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 Vaccines.Their identity is being protected so they can continue doing their important research behind the scenes in Australia, a country under extreme medical tyranny where professionals like this are terrified of speaking out, lest they be raided, lose their jobs, or worse.Please share this broadcast with everyone that you know. People must be aware of what has been injected into their bodies.If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:Website:Uncensored on Telegram:https://t.me/zeeemediaDr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order: