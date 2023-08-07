JUAN O. SAVIN on TRUMP INDICTMENT, DEVIN ARCHER, and the SHOWDOWN with D.C. MUST WATCH!

http://qepain.com/Meri
Meri interviews JUAN O. SAVIN about PRESIDENT TRUMP'S recent INDICTMENT, and JANUARY 6TH. We are at the time of the GREAT SHOWDOWN where the STAGE is being set. This is a battle between GOOD and EVIL. GOD WINS! Sheila Holm JUMPS on the CALL in the middle of the interview. Both of them will be at OPEN THE HEAVENS CHICAGO! REGISTER and GET VIP TICKETS at MERICROULEY.COM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.