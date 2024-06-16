DON'T BE DEAD!

Sunday Morning Live 16 June 2024





Happy Father's Day!





In this heartfelt episode, we delve into the profound significance of honesty in relationships, exploring themes of childhood trauma, parental dynamics, and the value of truthful communication in fostering genuine connections. We discuss the art of taking responsibility during conflicts, the power of genuine apologies, and the transformative potential of empathy and personal growth in navigating relationships with grace. Delving into childhood victimization, we unravel the dynamics of self-blame and coping mechanisms, advocating for honesty, direct communication, and the power of authenticity in forging meaningful connections. Personal reflections on missed opportunities and the importance of fostering connections before it's too late underscore the significance of embracing vulnerability and genuine communication.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022