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Life Insurance Policies May Refuse to Pay Benefits to Vaccinated People
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314 views • January 14, 2022
The article is about a French court decision to deny a claim that an insurance Company needed to pay in a policy for a deceased man who died of Covid.
Even though this was in France, we aware that this most likely will happen in the States as well.
Read and share!
Even though this was in France, we aware that this most likely will happen in the States as well.
Read and share!
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