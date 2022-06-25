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6/24/2022 Miles Guo: In the CCP's detention center, there are various ways to torture someone to death, and the worst two are to starve you to death or make you die through mental inflictions. Several people related to Xiao Jianhua already died from mental inflictions, and Xiao Jianhua himself became mentally unstable