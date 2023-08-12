Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Preparation of Migrant Men in Queens Village
channel image
Tom's Channel
18 Subscribers
121 views
Published 21 hours ago

A New York Operated facility in Queens village, Long Island is preparing to house 1000+ fighting age migrant men in the next couple of weeks. You can see workers toiling night and day to get this temporary housing facility online as soon as possible. There have already been town halls with angry, concerned residents expressing discontent with allowing such a large influx of people to invade their town.

Keywords
new yorkinvasionmigrant menqueens village

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket