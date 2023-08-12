Preparation of Migrant Men in Queens Village

A New York Operated facility in Queens village, Long Island
is preparing to house 1000+ fighting age migrant men in the next couple of
weeks. You can see workers toiling night and day to get this temporary housing
facility online as soon as possible. There have already been town halls with
angry, concerned residents expressing discontent with allowing such a large
influx of people to invade their town.
