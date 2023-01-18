Create New Account
The Spanish Flu cover up. It was the vaccine that killed people.
"It was a common expression during the war that more soldiers were killed by vaccine shots than by shots from enemy guns." ~ E. McBean

"Medical historians hae finally come to the reluctant conclusion that the great flu 'epidemic' of 1918 was solely attributable to the widespread use of vaccines. It was the first war in which vaccination was compulsory for all servicemen. The Boston Herald reported that forty-seven soldiers had been killed by vaccination in one month." ~ Eustace Mullins

MIRRORED From: The Spanish Flu cover up. It was the vaccine that killed people

https://rumble.com/v25zwcs-the-spanish-flu-cover-up.-it-was-the-vaccine-that-killed-people.html



