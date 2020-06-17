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Sarah Sanders reacts to 'conservative' censorship, DOJ suing John Bolton
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5 views • June 17, 2020
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders argues Google and other tech companies shouldn’t be involved in censorship or elections and also weighs in on former National Security Adviser John Bolton
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