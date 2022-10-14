Ralph Schoellhammer: Elites Are Turning Against Their Own Civilization

Geopolitical consultant and professor Ralph Schoellhammer breaks down globalism and how elite policies are colliding with reality. He argues that the intellectual class are full of themselves, don't get the recognition they think they deserve, and they lack an existential struggle due to their extreme wealth. And so they are turning against their own civilization. He sees great reductions in living standards but famines in Europe unlikely. The complacent and spiritually emptied working class is the bigger problem. We have taken a sledgehammer to the cultural underpinnings of our civilization. He doesn't think politicians like Meloni will change anything. The elites are humorless and we need to point out their insanity.





Websites

Link Tree https://linktr.ee/The1020

Website https://www.ralphschoellhammer.net

Twitter https://twitter.com/Raphfel

1020 Podcast https://www.ralphschoellhammer.net/podcast-the-1020





About Ralph Schoellhammer

Ralph Schoellhammer is an assistant professor in economics and political science at Webster University Vienna and host of The 1020 podcast. His commentary has been featured in newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Unherd, Spiked, Jerusalem Post, Washington Examiner, American Spectator, Die Presse, Der Standard, and the Wiener Zeitung among others. He is also a geopolitical consultant who has advised Austrian politicians and organizations in the past.





