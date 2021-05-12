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Tamara: Both Sides Have Been Betrayed...[12.05.2021]
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65 views • May 19, 2021
Ufo Space Commander Ashtar The Duke Of Hell, The World’s Final Dictator. https://dukeofhell.com/
The Tribe of Dan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tribe_of_Dan
Tribe of Dan with Denmark:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nordic_Israelism
https://watchjerusalem.co.il/943-denmark-the-lost-tribe-of-dan
https://hebrewnations.com/articles/tribes/dan/denmark.html
https://www.nordiskisrael.dk/artikler/danes_and_jutes_dan_and_judahdan.html
https://www.scribd.com/document/173728628/The-Tribe-of-Dan-is-the-Irish-Denmark
https://soundcloud.com/watchjerusalem/denmark-the-lost-tribe-of-dan
The Tribe of Dan in Denmark
1,384 views•Apr 27, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s291uUe_lS4
Identifying the Danish with the Tribe of Dan
https://hebrewnations.com/articles/tribes/dan/denmark.html
Tribe of Dan Coat of Arms
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/543176405035614826/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Coat_of_arms_of_the_tribes_of_Israel
Project Looking Glass: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Looking_Glass
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only.
You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Joe Bowman - 1 week ago
Im surprised your up and running. Youtube is censoring and deleting posts and comments.
we need to go to a different platform, its not about truth its about controll.
Valerie - 6 days ago
Tamara, watching the videos you posted within the last two days has led to me repent of my sins.
You’re a wonderful servant of the Lord who is literally educating people from your videos, and you always back everything up with scripture.
Theres no excuse to why any of your viewers/followers should be left behind when the Lord comes.
We’ve been warned over and over again on what’s to come. Continue to share the truth. Stay Blessed.
Sarah Drilling - 1 week ago
Tamara, you are doing such a wonderful job trying to bring truth and knowledge to those whom will watch and listen.
Thank you and thank you for the time you put into each video.
Kathleen Phillips - 6 days ago
Oh... that last scene made me weep.
How could we as mankind have been so stupid to fall for HaSatan's tricks??
If we would only wake up enmasse!
Brianna C. - 6 days ago (edited)
"They eat my people like bread." The Bee Gees have an album titled Main Course.
On the cover is a naked woman (cartoon) sitting in a bowl of water.
This is an album decades old, I think it's the one with "nights on broadway" and "jive talking".
I'm sure that very few people who bought that album realized the cover was about cannibalism.
Missy Humwood - 6 days ago
Hard to believe that everyone of them are freemasons, but it's true. making more sense now as it comes together! Thank you Tamara ??!
Steph CF - 6 days ago
Evil ass ppl! These poor children and innocent people are being murdered!
Hold on to your family tight! Love them and do what is right!
--
16,909 views • May 12, 2021
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
28.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VdF-mll48gE
The Tribe of Dan: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tribe_of_Dan
Tribe of Dan with Denmark:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nordic_Israelism
https://watchjerusalem.co.il/943-denmark-the-lost-tribe-of-dan
https://hebrewnations.com/articles/tribes/dan/denmark.html
https://www.nordiskisrael.dk/artikler/danes_and_jutes_dan_and_judahdan.html
https://www.scribd.com/document/173728628/The-Tribe-of-Dan-is-the-Irish-Denmark
https://soundcloud.com/watchjerusalem/denmark-the-lost-tribe-of-dan
The Tribe of Dan in Denmark
1,384 views•Apr 27, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s291uUe_lS4
Identifying the Danish with the Tribe of Dan
https://hebrewnations.com/articles/tribes/dan/denmark.html
Tribe of Dan Coat of Arms
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/543176405035614826/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Coat_of_arms_of_the_tribes_of_Israel
Project Looking Glass: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Looking_Glass
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only.
You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Joe Bowman - 1 week ago
Im surprised your up and running. Youtube is censoring and deleting posts and comments.
we need to go to a different platform, its not about truth its about controll.
Valerie - 6 days ago
Tamara, watching the videos you posted within the last two days has led to me repent of my sins.
You’re a wonderful servant of the Lord who is literally educating people from your videos, and you always back everything up with scripture.
Theres no excuse to why any of your viewers/followers should be left behind when the Lord comes.
We’ve been warned over and over again on what’s to come. Continue to share the truth. Stay Blessed.
Sarah Drilling - 1 week ago
Tamara, you are doing such a wonderful job trying to bring truth and knowledge to those whom will watch and listen.
Thank you and thank you for the time you put into each video.
Kathleen Phillips - 6 days ago
Oh... that last scene made me weep.
How could we as mankind have been so stupid to fall for HaSatan's tricks??
If we would only wake up enmasse!
Brianna C. - 6 days ago (edited)
"They eat my people like bread." The Bee Gees have an album titled Main Course.
On the cover is a naked woman (cartoon) sitting in a bowl of water.
This is an album decades old, I think it's the one with "nights on broadway" and "jive talking".
I'm sure that very few people who bought that album realized the cover was about cannibalism.
Missy Humwood - 6 days ago
Hard to believe that everyone of them are freemasons, but it's true. making more sense now as it comes together! Thank you Tamara ??!
Steph CF - 6 days ago
Evil ass ppl! These poor children and innocent people are being murdered!
Hold on to your family tight! Love them and do what is right!
--
16,909 views • May 12, 2021
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
28.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VdF-mll48gE
Keywords
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