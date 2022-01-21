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Mandates Lifted Only Beginning of The End!! The Web Of Lies That Show War Is Imminent!!
What If This Happened?
What If This Happened?
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1921 views • January 21, 2022
The Great Reset Has A New Avenue We Just Uncovered!! How Trump Is Vindicated of Jan. 6th!! And The Web of Lies The MSM and Big Tech That Will Bring WW3!!
Friends, the coming year is likely to bring MORE painful surprises. Are you READY? Do you have a PLAN in case of FOOD shortages? Go to: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com to save $150 on a 3 Month Food Package Today
Let's Get This Information Flowing On A Daily Basis and Get The Exclusive Interview You're Waiting For To Happen ASAP!! To Donate To The Movement Go Here: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?

Sources For This Vid:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61e9dab5d27c950802639c6f

https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-bill-gates-calls-for-aggressive-carbon-taxes-to-accelerate-fourth-industrial-revolution/

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81579/poll-finds-close-to-half-of-democratic-voters-want-covid-internment-camps-for-the.html

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/be-ready-who-just-declared-omicron-is-likely-not-the-last-variant

https://greatgameindia.com

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81598/biden-walks-back-ukraine-statements-any-russian-offensive-marks-an.html

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/01/20/leonardo-dicaprio-warns-we-literally-have-a-nine-year-window-to-stop-climate-change-theres-a-ticking-clock/

https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-gleefully-predicts-much-deadlier-pandemics-in-the-near-future/

https://harbingersdaily.com/despite-pro-religious-freedom-rhetoric-the-biden-admin-is-failing-to-uphold-our-first-freedom/

https://newspunch.com/france-calls-for-russia-to-join-the-new-world-order/

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ghislane-maxwell-gives-up-legal-fight-to-conceal-identities-of-eight-alleged-jeffrey-epstein-pedos/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-20-former-spanish-police-official-claims-2017-terrorist-attacks-planned-by-secret-service.html

https://newspunch.com/scientists-warn-governments-that-they-should-ban-artificial-sun-dimming/

https://www.wnd.com/2022/01/recent-wave-train-cargo-thefts-union-pacific-laid-off-many-railroad-police-force/
Keywords
healthtrumpvaccinescorruptioncrimedeathschem trailsbill gatesmedical tyrannymilitary tribunalswe the peoplegreat resetjanuary 6thgraphene oxideomicron variant not last strainvibrational frequency
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