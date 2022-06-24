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They Have To Tell Us What They’re Going To Do First. WAKE UP!
TruthTalkWithSteve
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257 views • June 24, 2022

It’s time you paid attention to movies, shows and celebrities we’ve looked up to and idolized to see who they idolize and are part of the dark side that has an agenda to depopulate the world so there are only 500,000 useless eaters remaining.

If you’re not awake to the fake vax that is nothing short of a bio-weapon, agenda 2030, Klaus Schwab and his minions who are all part of the World Economic Forum it’s time to do your research.

The World is counting on America. As America goes, goes the World. Elevate your vibration and consciousness so we can stomp out the evil that has ruled and reigned this planet and deceived us of reality.

President Trump's Statement June 14, 2022

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B83oavZoi134fu8AIq2BGXSv20gUDOlwyznv0Enqi3Q/edit?usp=sharing

Watch the Last 4:09 of this Video to Hear The X Files TV show talk about a Virus. It’s no coincidence. They were telling us what was to come.
https://rumble.com/v17wcum-biden-invites-military-to-take-over-plan-to-kill-justice-kavanaugh-shofar-b.html

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