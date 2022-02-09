Russia and China Line Up Against US, the Guardian Downplaying Athlete Infections

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02/04/2022 Ben Harnwell: China and Russia are now jointly opposing further NATO expansion, this is partly a consequence of a number of Western missteps. German diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games did not provide any explanation, not mentioning Uyghurs human right issue, or the COVID crisis within the bubble right now. It is said 11 athletes within the bubble were in hospital due to COVID. The Guardian downplaying it by “None of those hospitalized are seriously ill in any way.”