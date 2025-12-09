The Directive - Part One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine walking into a police station with hard evidence of serious crime: deaths, injuries, systematic wrongdoing at the highest levels of government and public institutions. You expect a crime reference number, maybe an interview, at the very least a basic recording of your complaint. But no. Instead, you’re told: “We’ve been instructed not to accept any evidence about that. At all.”