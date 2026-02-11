Galaxy of Robots China Hosts World-First Humanoid Robot Gala - APT





A Chinese robotics company has pushed the boundaries of technology and entertainment by staging what it calls the world’s first large-scale humanoid robot gala.

Ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Shanghai-based AGIBOT hosted a 60-minute performance almost entirely carried out by humanoid robots. Footage from the event shows more than 200 robots performing synchronised dances, martial arts routines, Shaolin stances, and acrobatic feats using props including fire torches.

The futuristic gala highlighted major advances in so-called “embodied intelligence,” moving humanoid robots beyond laboratory testing into real-world social and cultural settings. AGIBOT said the event demonstrated the reliability of its system-level robotics ecosystem and marked a shift from experimental prototypes to scalable production.

Humanoid robots have previously appeared at Spring Festival celebrations in China. In 2024, Unitree robots performed alongside human dancers at China Central Television’s annual Lunar New Year gala, one of the country’s most-watched broadcasts.