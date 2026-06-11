The superfood power of Organic Pineapple: Why this tropical fruit deserves a spot in your pantry

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Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Pineapple Pieces (Diced) contain no gluten, preservatives or GMOs. They are vegan, non-China, certified Kosher and organic, and have been lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology. To ensure product safety and longevity, we enclose our products inside Ziploc storage bags before placing them inside #10 cans. The Ziploc bags are BPA-free, made for food-grade products and have an exceptionally long shelf life. Shop at HealthRangerStore.com
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