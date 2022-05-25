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US Journo TRUTH BOMBS Ukraine crisis (MIRRORED)
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537 views • May 25, 2022
US Journo TRUTH BOMBS Ukraine crisis (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel numuves at:-
https://youtu.be/lH0nC1bGqMQ
You can sub to Regis' channel and watch the original clip here: https://youtu.be/cP15Ehx1yvI. To avoid the ever growing censorship please add my Telegram (https://t.me/numuves). If you're subscribing here make sure to save my channel's link to your phone's home screen or bookmark it to your web browser because YouTube deletes my subs regularly.
My videos are only possible because approx. 500 people donated to this project in June 2021 which allowed me to quit my full-time job so that I could make vids part-time! Also a huge thanks to those of you who send me tips! If you'd like to send me a tip here's my Wechat pay: https://www.tinyurl.com/numuvesdonate and https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/numuves
Mirrored from You Tube channel numuves at:-
https://youtu.be/lH0nC1bGqMQ
You can sub to Regis' channel and watch the original clip here: https://youtu.be/cP15Ehx1yvI. To avoid the ever growing censorship please add my Telegram (https://t.me/numuves). If you're subscribing here make sure to save my channel's link to your phone's home screen or bookmark it to your web browser because YouTube deletes my subs regularly.
My videos are only possible because approx. 500 people donated to this project in June 2021 which allowed me to quit my full-time job so that I could make vids part-time! Also a huge thanks to those of you who send me tips! If you'd like to send me a tip here's my Wechat pay: https://www.tinyurl.com/numuvesdonate and https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/numuves
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