Tremendous Amount of Vaccinated Patients Diagnosed With Inexplicable Cancers at Unusual Ages

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9/24/2021 CEO/Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, Board Certified Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole: An Irish family doctor states that he’s seen inexplicable cancers happen at unusual ages among the CCP Virus vaccinated patients, and the numbers of the cancers he has witnessed in a six weeks period of time is more than the total amount of what he’s seen in his 40 years career.