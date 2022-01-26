© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quasi- Revolutionary scenes in Barcelona last night as anger over draconian Covid restrictions grows across Europe.
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 26, 2022
Quasi- Revolutionary scenes in Barcelona last night as anger over draconian Covid restrictions grows across Europe.
Meanwhile the MSM focuses on fake headlines and are pounding the drum beats of war!
Meanwhile the MSM focuses on fake headlines and are pounding the drum beats of war!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.