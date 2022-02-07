Canadian Freedom Convoy Protest Continues, Spreads to Other Cities

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02/03/2022 U.S. truckers are following the lead of their Canadian counterparts and plan to make their way from California to DC to protest COVID mandates. The conservative premier of Alberta Jason Kenney estimated over 10,000 trucks showed up to block the border crossing. Truckers say that they will stay in town until the mandates are lifted, and they claim to have the funds to keep at it for years if needed to reach their goals. They’re here for all over Canadians. They’re here fighting for the freedoms，our kids, our grandkids, the future of this province, this country. They are prepared to put everything on the line.