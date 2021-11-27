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Weather Warfare ?? President Lyndon Johnson 1964 " He Who Controls The Weather Control The World"
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144 views • November 27, 2021
According to President Lyndon B Johnson in 1964, He who control the weather can control the world"
Please subscribe, Hit Notification Button and Like. Global warming and many other weather related phemenona have been the bulk of many discussions over the last several years. By controlling the weather the direction of the world can be guided for good or bad purposes.
#targeted individuals #gangstalking #persecuted #Jesus Christ #Weather Warfare #chemtrails # contrails #sign of the Beast #New World Order
Please subscribe, Hit Notification Button and Like. Global warming and many other weather related phemenona have been the bulk of many discussions over the last several years. By controlling the weather the direction of the world can be guided for good or bad purposes.
#targeted individuals #gangstalking #persecuted #Jesus Christ #Weather Warfare #chemtrails # contrails #sign of the Beast #New World Order
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