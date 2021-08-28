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EMERGENCY BROADCAST! EMERGENCY BROADCAST!
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29860 views • August 28, 2021
EMERGENCY BROADCAST! EMERGENCY BROADCAST! Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show gives an unparalled display of Heroism and Patriotism! In a program venue normally reserved for a proprietary audience, Dave Hodges sacrifices revenue to get this out to the public! Norfolk Naval Base now overrun with NATO who should not be there! Salt Palace in Salt Lake City training UN foreign soldiers to follow Biden's agenda! AFGHANISTAN: 40,000 American stranded and at least 20,000 Americans predicted to be SLAUGHTERED by Sept. 1!
Patriot Dave Hodges is the MAN OF THE HOUR ON THE AIR WAVES! At his urging, send this video far and wide! The INVASION of America is in full force!
Patriot Dave Hodges is the MAN OF THE HOUR ON THE AIR WAVES! At his urging, send this video far and wide! The INVASION of America is in full force!
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