NO BORDERS, NO COUNTRY, NO FUTURE
The New American
Published 15 hours ago

No borders for America equals the end of the western world.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. TheNewAmerican.com - Veronika Kyrylenko

Tom Homan: U.S. Border Broken by Design

https://thenewamerican.com/video/tom-homan-u-s-border-broken-by-design/


2. Fox News - Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman joined 'Fox & Friends First' - Iran sent Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles: Report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPAbqXteTVI&ab_channel=FoxNews


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
iceborder crisisdeportation

