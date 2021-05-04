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Is it really a ‘vaccine’? - Dr Jane Ruby
Piper's Place
Piper's Place
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231 views • May 04, 2021
Questions: Is it really a ‘vaccine’, can I get sick through “shedding” or transmission from someone who got the jab, what are the risks and are people dying from the shot?

Answers: 👇🏼
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/05/vaccine-danger-medical-expert-talks-miscarriages-shedding-transmission-and-teen-deaths/
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vaccinesvaccine dangervaccine shedding
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy