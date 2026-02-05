Silver’s Industrial Demand Problem, an interview with David Morgan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silver’s demand isn’t slowing—it’s accelerating. From tech to energy to defense, usage keeps climbing while supply struggles to keep up. This isn’t hype; it’s math. When an essential metal becomes harder to source, price becomes secondary to availability. The industry needs silver now more than ever before.
#SilverDemand #IndustrialMetals #CriticalResources #SupplyVsDemand #FutureTech
