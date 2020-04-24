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Baptism and the Holy Spirit
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20 views • April 24, 2020
Do you have to be baptized to be saved? Yes! Baptism and salvation go hand in hand. It's right there in the teachings of Jesus. Now whether we are talking about water baptism or the Holy Spirit baptism is the key question. It is one that has caused confusion and division throughout organised Christianity. It seems to stem from an obsession with creating religious rituals out of things that Jesus taught.
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