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EntertheStars: Olaf is OSIRIS! 14 Frozen Pieces, Gold Karat Nose 'Delta Sleep' [08.07.2021]
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90 views • July 10, 2021
- & Fringe Osiris Episode
Thanks to Aphrodite Rose Starfire Youtube channel, who noticed that Olaf kept losing his carrot (gold KARAT) member like Osiris. Well, he in fact is made up of 14 pieces.
8,031 views Streamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars - 98.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jzChpiLY2Lo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzChpiLY2Lo
Thanks to Aphrodite Rose Starfire Youtube channel, who noticed that Olaf kept losing his carrot (gold KARAT) member like Osiris. Well, he in fact is made up of 14 pieces.
8,031 views Streamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars - 98.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jzChpiLY2Lo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzChpiLY2Lo
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