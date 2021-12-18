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Let Them In!
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70 views • December 18, 2021
Assault On Democracy
* [Bidan]’s America is becoming crazy and chaotic.
* Nothing like this ‘immigration’ policy has ever happened here before.
* Immigration officers can’t do their jobs.
* A massive demographic change is underway right now.
* This is the Dems’ re-election plan.
* Open borders are reckless and destructive.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287424366001
* [Bidan]’s America is becoming crazy and chaotic.
* Nothing like this ‘immigration’ policy has ever happened here before.
* Immigration officers can’t do their jobs.
* A massive demographic change is underway right now.
* This is the Dems’ re-election plan.
* Open borders are reckless and destructive.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287424366001
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