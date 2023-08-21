Never Again

Lockdown 2.0: Media Ramping Up Fear
* Globalist elites are plotting another plandemic — and desperately trying to hang on to power.
* They will attempt to maintain control over us with fake climate crises and pandemics.
* Their lies will not work this time.
* We the people are prepared to stand against tyrants who plan to re-impose mask mandates, lockdowns and business closures.
* It’s up to local communities to push back, file lawsuits and prevent tyranny.
* Clay Clark, founder of Thrive15, joins us to discuss his upcoming ReAwaken America Tour.
The Stew Peters Show | 21 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3a6jr3-media-ramping-up-fear-readies-next-plandemic-stew-peters-to-attend-reawaken.html
