Before the Flood. The Old Meditteranean Basin Civilisation.

Before the Mediterranean flood, we are told it was a deep dried salt lake with temperatures even higher than Death Valley. When the continental breach opened, separating Africa from Europe, the ocean gushed in, filling the entire area in less than 2 years! As always, the narrative is that the people of the time "hunter gatherers", perhaps with the ability to erect simple megaliths, fled and moved to higher ground. We are always presented with the simplistic view. Kind of like the search for water and past life on Mars? Well if we use logic and the evidence available to us we can escape the official narrative and realize the truth for ourselves. The truth "they" pretend they are unaware of and work to conceal from us. If one considers the size and height of the larger structures in this video you realize that they dwarf any structures, even the Great Pyramid itself, ever built in "known" history. Just GROK dudes!