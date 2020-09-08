© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CIVILIZATION SIMULATION [2017] - AUG TELLEZ (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • September 08, 2020
"In 2010 I was “awakened” at an event involving hundreds of people that play various roles in this society, the secret society and the breakaway civilization. This also took place across times or planes of reality. This is a personal testimony of the experiences that go beyond the mundane limitations of mainstream ‘reality’. Everything I publish is based on personal direct experiences in the course of my present life, and I also had experience in the course of many lives – as a result of my participation in the SECRET PROJECTS. I was shown many things by THOSE WHO WORK BEHIND THE SCENES. Many people are here to help perform this task, they are ex-operatives, researchers, healers, travelers, scientists, and so on. I am here to assist in informing the public of 'The Unveiling'." -- AUG TELLEZ
Note: Aug went public with his whistleblowing information starting in 2016 with a YouTube site and a WorldPress site. He has a knack of explaining the unexplainable. He says that Science and Religion are the same thing, both were put in place to Divide, Conquer, Misinform, and Dumb Down people so that the Controllers stay Wealthy, Powerful, and in Control of the masses. Everything they teach the public is DISINFORMATION, MISINFORMATION, HALF-TRUTHS, and/or LIES.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Aug Tellez at AugTes.WordPress
https://augtells.wordpress.com/
Aug Tellez at Healing Aug on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/AugTellezTheUnveilingoftheHiddenKnowledge/about
Aug Tellez at AugTellez.WordPress on Internet Archive Wayback Machine
https://web.archive.org/web/20161029111426/https://augtellez.wordpress.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Aug went public with his whistleblowing information starting in 2016 with a YouTube site and a WorldPress site. He has a knack of explaining the unexplainable. He says that Science and Religion are the same thing, both were put in place to Divide, Conquer, Misinform, and Dumb Down people so that the Controllers stay Wealthy, Powerful, and in Control of the masses. Everything they teach the public is DISINFORMATION, MISINFORMATION, HALF-TRUTHS, and/or LIES.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Aug Tellez at AugTes.WordPress
https://augtells.wordpress.com/
Aug Tellez at Healing Aug on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/AugTellezTheUnveilingoftheHiddenKnowledge/about
Aug Tellez at AugTellez.WordPress on Internet Archive Wayback Machine
https://web.archive.org/web/20161029111426/https://augtellez.wordpress.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.