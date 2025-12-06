The Truth is Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In late November 2025, inside one of the world’s most closely watched regulatory agencies, an internal email is about to escape into the wild. According to internal correspondence attributed to Dr Vinay Prasad, the head of the FDA’s vaccines division, an internal review has ‘found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.’