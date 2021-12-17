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The World Has Become Reprobate...Are You An Exception?
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20 views • December 17, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/WeAreZombiesOnTheInternet
And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting.
And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting.
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