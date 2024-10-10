WHY IS THIS HAPPENING? WHO WANTS TO BREAK IT TO HIM?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meet Michael Gregg. In recent years, he lost many good jobs, got jabbed, his wife left, he wrecked many cars, then he got cancer. He still doesn't understand why he got cancer.
He did go to some great baseball games and traveled to many fun places! And don't you dare lecture him, you damn Trump Capitol rioter conspiracy theorists!
Source
https://m.facebook.com/michael.gregg.77/
Music: Lou Reed - Perfect Day
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report