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GAVIN NEWSOM IS FOUND GUILTY
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62 views • January 05, 2022
A report of California's Governor gruesome Newsom had day 1 of his Military Tribunal at Guantanamo Bay Cuba Camp Delta on Thursday were 3 judges found him guilty of Treason and child sex crimes as a report shows from RealRawNews.com.
My personal feelings towards this are GOOD I am glad that people are being punished for their crimes against humanity and all I can say is good riddance and may the creator have mercy on your soul.
In this time we must stand united not divided to win this battle over the good vs the bad the Light will always defeat the dark, nothing can stop what is happening NOTHING!
CONSPIRACY 1 NEWS NOW
This is now my only channel my last channel was purged by YouTube (TRUEZONER LLC)
I expose the truth and get the information out to the people who have taken the RED PILL and who are now awake my channels have content that exposes corrupt organizations like the IRS the Corporations of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (in all caps),
If I offend you or you are offended over my content then please do not subscribe because I am a GOD FEARING, GUN TOTING, PATRIOT who defends the CONSTITUTION and the Lil People who do not have a voice or the ones who R afraid.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statutes that might otherwise be infringing. educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use
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For business inquiries: EMAIL ME- [email protected]
Location: United States
Links
2020: The Year the Tree of Liberty Was Torched is one man's view on the year 2020 which in some of his views I agree with but the real news and awakening will be happening on January 6th and it will hopefully wake the sheeple up for there are so many that still watch the television and believe that Creepy Joe is the next POTUS which is absolutely absurd and illogical, We must stay United not divided in this time of Good Vs Evil.
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their website, or wants us to add their photo.
CONSPIRACY 1 NEWS NOW Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said in the narration is either opinion, criticism, information, or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions
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https://www.patreon.com/user?u=47913238
My personal feelings towards this are GOOD I am glad that people are being punished for their crimes against humanity and all I can say is good riddance and may the creator have mercy on your soul.
In this time we must stand united not divided to win this battle over the good vs the bad the Light will always defeat the dark, nothing can stop what is happening NOTHING!
CONSPIRACY 1 NEWS NOW
This is now my only channel my last channel was purged by YouTube (TRUEZONER LLC)
I expose the truth and get the information out to the people who have taken the RED PILL and who are now awake my channels have content that exposes corrupt organizations like the IRS the Corporations of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (in all caps),
If I offend you or you are offended over my content then please do not subscribe because I am a GOD FEARING, GUN TOTING, PATRIOT who defends the CONSTITUTION and the Lil People who do not have a voice or the ones who R afraid.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statutes that might otherwise be infringing. educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use
Details
For business inquiries: EMAIL ME- [email protected]
Location: United States
Links
2020: The Year the Tree of Liberty Was Torched is one man's view on the year 2020 which in some of his views I agree with but the real news and awakening will be happening on January 6th and it will hopefully wake the sheeple up for there are so many that still watch the television and believe that Creepy Joe is the next POTUS which is absolutely absurd and illogical, We must stay United not divided in this time of Good Vs Evil.
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their website, or wants us to add their photo.
CONSPIRACY 1 NEWS NOW Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said in the narration is either opinion, criticism, information, or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions
https://www.tubebuddy.com/quicknav/la..
.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=47913238
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