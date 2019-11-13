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Rhodiola the High Performance Biohacker’s Herb
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38 views • November 13, 2019
This adaptogenic herbal stimulant has been used as an energy-boosting agent in Russia and China for centuries. It stimulates the nervous system, helps with work, along with combating stress and fatigue.
All Science References & Sources
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/319-rhodiola
Order
Organic Rhodiola http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Aff (Nootropics Depot)
Focus Supplements (UK & EU) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-EU-UK
Amazon http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-AMZ
2:22 A Stimulating Nutraceutical
5:21 Mood
6:13 An Anti Fatigue Agent
11:45 Neuroprotection
13:27 On Cognition
15:34 Rosavin vs Salidrosides
17:50 On Sleep
18:55 Generalized Anxiety Disorder
20:00 Depression
21:01 Longevity
24:16 Physical Performance
25:04 Cognition vs Memory
27:15 Nicotine Withdrawal
30:03 Binge Eating
30:35 Mechanism of Action
31:41 History and Origin
32:14 On Sex
32:40 Pricing
33:14 Aesthetics
33:45 Recommended Daily
35:13 Cofactors
38:47 Side Effects
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
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on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
All Science References & Sources
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/319-rhodiola
Order
Organic Rhodiola http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Aff (Nootropics Depot)
Focus Supplements (UK & EU) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-EU-UK
Amazon http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-AMZ
2:22 A Stimulating Nutraceutical
5:21 Mood
6:13 An Anti Fatigue Agent
11:45 Neuroprotection
13:27 On Cognition
15:34 Rosavin vs Salidrosides
17:50 On Sleep
18:55 Generalized Anxiety Disorder
20:00 Depression
21:01 Longevity
24:16 Physical Performance
25:04 Cognition vs Memory
27:15 Nicotine Withdrawal
30:03 Binge Eating
30:35 Mechanism of Action
31:41 History and Origin
32:14 On Sex
32:40 Pricing
33:14 Aesthetics
33:45 Recommended Daily
35:13 Cofactors
38:47 Side Effects
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
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