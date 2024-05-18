Silver Broke $30... Where Do We Go From Here? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Silvers price have taken the spotlight today, with the metal hitting over $31 per ounce, marking its highest closing price in over a decade. Silver futures have surged more than 6%, driving the price to around $31 an ounce.

Silver has had a strong year so far, with the metal up 30% year-to-date (YTD). However, it remains historically inexpensive compared to gold. According to Seeking Alpha, it currently takes about 80 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold, significantly higher than the 20-year average ratio of 68:1.

